Internet services suspended in Aligarh after anti-CAA protestors clash with police, several cops injured

A scene from Aligarh on Sunday

Internet services in Uttar Pradesh’s Aligarh have been suspended till midnight following clashes between police and the citizenship law protestors on Sunday. The violence between cops and protestors in the city’s Uparkot locality witnessed stone-throwing, vandalising of vehicles and a shop being set on fire.

According to reports, several cops were injured in the violence. Police said that the role of students from the Aligarh Muslim University was being investigated in instigating the violence.

Talking to reporters, Aligarh’s District Magistrate Chandra Bhushan Singh said that the violence was triggered after protestors pelted stones at the police, following which police resorted to the use of tear gas shells.

Aligarh: People protesting against Citizenship Amendment Act pelted stones at Police vehicles&tried set a transformer ablaze near Jama Masjid. Chandrabhushan Singh, Aligarh DM says,"Protestors pelted stones at Police vehicles so Police had to resort to teargas to disperse them." pic.twitter.com/UTWRB3bfwF — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) February 23, 2020

“The situation is under control," Singh said.