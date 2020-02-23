Sunday, February 23, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Internet services suspended in Aligarh after anti-CAA protestors clash with police, several cops injured

Internet services suspended in Aligarh after anti-CAA protestors clash with police, several cops injured

Police said that the role of AMU students was being investigated in the violence that happened during the anti-CAA protest

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
Aligarh Updated on: February 23, 2020 19:55 IST
A scene from Aligarh on Sunday

A scene from Aligarh on Sunday

Internet services in Uttar Pradesh’s Aligarh have been suspended till midnight following clashes between police and the citizenship law protestors on Sunday. The violence between cops and protestors in the city’s Uparkot locality witnessed stone-throwing, vandalising of vehicles and a shop being set on fire.

According to reports, several cops were injured in the violence. Police said that the role of students from the Aligarh Muslim University was being investigated in instigating the violence.

Talking to reporters, Aligarh’s District Magistrate Chandra Bhushan Singh said that the violence was triggered after protestors pelted stones at the police, following which police resorted to the use of tear gas shells.

“The situation is under control," Singh said.

Write a comment

Namste Trump

Top News

Latest News