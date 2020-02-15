Saturday, February 15, 2020
     
  Mumbai: Clashes break out due to shattered car windshield by cricket ball; 6 injured

At least 6 people have been injured after a clash broke out between two groups in Chembur's Mukund Nagar area on Friday. Meanwhile, the police has registered a case and investigation is underway.

New Delhi Updated on: February 15, 2020 7:31 IST
Image Source : ANI

At least 6 people have been injured after clashes broke out in Mumbai's Mukund Nagar area on Friday. As per reports, two groups clashed with each other when glass windows of few cars were shattered by cricket balls. This led to an argument between car owners and kids who were playing cricket. 

According to eyewitnesses, the verbal argument turned into an ugly fight as the people started fighting and stone-pelting. 

Meanwhile, the police has registered a case and investigation is underway. The cops are searching for 30 people who are accused of instigating the violence. 

This is a developing story...

