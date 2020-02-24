Image Source : PTI Northeast Delhi clash: Head constable killed, Section 144 imposed in 10 locations

Amid escalating tension in northeast Delhi, one head constable was killed and one DCP injured after a scuffle broke out between the Citizenship law protestors and supporters on Monday afternoon. The deceased Delhi Police head constable Ratan Lal was posted in ACP Gokulpuri office in Delhi. He sustained grave injuries during stone-pelting in the Maujpur area.

Meanwhile, DCP Shahdara Amit Sharma, who was injured is admitted to a hospital. According to the official, Sharma suffered injuries to his head and hand.

Delhi Police has imposed Section 144 at 10 locations in the North-east district in order to bring law and order under control.

The protestors torched at least two houses in Jaffrabad and Maujpur areas, where the clash occurred for the second consecutive day. According to officials, a fire tender, which reached the spot to douse the fire, was damaged by the protesters after it responded to a fire call in the area.

Delhi police fired tear gas shell and also resorted lathi charge.

The entry and exit gates of Jaffrabad and Maujpur-Babarpur metro stations have been closed as uneasy calm prevails in the area.

On Sunday evening, the clash broke out after people in large number came out to protest against the amended Citizenship Act in Chandbagh area of Jaffrabad, and blocked the roads.

