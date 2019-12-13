In nail-biting video, 60-year-old Kerala woman captures 20kg python alive with her bare hands

In nail-biting video, 60-year-old woman captures 20kg python alive with her bare hands in Kochi

A nail-biting video of a 60-year-old woman capturing a python alive that reportedly weighed 20 kilograms has surfaced on social media and will definitely give you goosebumps. The 1 minute 36 seconds video clip features Kochi's well-known wildlife rescuer, Vidya Raju. Ms Raju is famous in the city for rescuing wildlife in distress, especially snakes.

The video has been shared online by Harinder Sikka and captioned its: "Leave aside women, wonder how many men can show such guts. I love my Navy."

In his caption for the post, Sikka said that the 20kg python was captured alive by Vidya Raju, a senior Navy officer's wife. In the video she is seen holding the huge python snake, cooing at it and putting it into a drawstring bag, while simultaneously instructing others on what to do.

The rescue took place near Tharangini apartments, a residential area in Ernakulam. The python camouflaged itself in a small grassland of sorts beneath a tree. Vidya held the python from its neck while another man held its tail.

Vidya along with two other men held the python from the two ends and put it inside a bag in a stupendous attempt. In the meantime, another man was spotted in the scene as he recorded the entire episode.

The most fascinating part was just how calm Vidya was through the rescue and constantly refers to the snake as "bachcha". The video has gone crazy viral with over 19,000 views and garnered over 1800 likes.

Ms Raju is a passionate wildlife rescuer and resides in Kochi. She rescues other animals as well, but focuses more on snakes, having rescued over 1000 snakes till date, reports TOI.

