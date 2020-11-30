Rajiv Gandhi statue defaced in Varanasi

Image Source : FILE Former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi

On a day when Prime minister Narendra Modi is visiting Varanasi, his parliamentary constituency, some miscreants threw ink on a statue of former prime minister, late Rajiv Gandhi.

The district administration immediately got the statue cleaned up and local Congress workers poured milk on the same to 'purify' it.

Former Congress MP Rajesh Mishra has demanded immediate arrest of those responsible for the incident.

A senior district official said, "We will take action in matter. At the moment, we are busy with the Prime Minister's visit."

