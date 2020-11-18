Wednesday, November 18, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Vadodara accident: 9 killed, 17 injured in head-on collision between trucks

Vadodara accident: 9 killed, 17 injured in head-on collision between trucks

Vadodara accident today: Nine people lost their lives after two trucks collided with each other at Waghodia Crossing Highway in Vadodara.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
Vadodara Updated on: November 18, 2020 9:30 IST
Vadodara road accident
Image Source : FILE PHOTO/INDIA TV

Vadodara accident: 9 killed in head-on collision between two trucks 

At least nine people lost their lives and over 15 sustained injuries after two trucks collided with each other in Vadodara of Gujarat. The mishap occurred at Waghodia Crossing Highway in the wee hours on Wednesday, news agency ANI reported.

The injured persons have been rushed to a nearby hospital for immediate medical relief.

This is a developing developing story. More details awaited. 

Latest India News

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News