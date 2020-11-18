Vadodara accident: 9 killed, 17 injured in head-on collision between trucks

Image Source : FILE PHOTO/INDIA TV Vadodara accident: 9 killed in head-on collision between two trucks

At least nine people lost their lives and over 15 sustained injuries after two trucks collided with each other in Vadodara of Gujarat. The mishap occurred at Waghodia Crossing Highway in the wee hours on Wednesday, news agency ANI reported.

The injured persons have been rushed to a nearby hospital for immediate medical relief.

Gujarat: Nine people died, 17 injured in a collision between two trucks, at Waghodia Crossing Highway in Vadodara earlier this morning. The injured admitted to a hospital where they are undergoing treatment. https://t.co/z5HkSPfIo8 pic.twitter.com/kEdPcAkp98 — ANI (@ANI) November 18, 2020

This is a developing developing story. More details awaited.

