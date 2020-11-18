Wednesday, November 18, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Tamil Nadu BJP leader Khushbu Sundar meets with accident, escapes unhurt

Tamil Nadu BJP leader Khushbu Sundar meets with accident, escapes unhurt

BJP leader Khushbu Sundar was on her way to Cuddalore to take part in Vel Yaatra campaign of the party ahead of the Assembly election in Tamil Nadu.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: November 18, 2020 11:30 IST
Khushbu Sundar accident
Image Source : PTI PHOTO

Khushbu Sundar meets with accident in Tamil Nadu 

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Khushbu Sundar met with an accident on Wednesday morning near Melmaruvathur town in Tamil Nadu, news agency ANI reported. The mishap occurred when a tanker rammed into her vehicle. The BJP leader escaped unhurt.

Sundar was on her way to Cuddalore to take part in BJP’s Vel Yaatra campaign ahead of the Assembly election.

“Request the press to understand that a container rammed into me and not the other way. My car was on the move in the right lane and this container came from nowhere and rammed into me. Police are investigating n questioning the driver to rule out any foul play," Sundar tweeted.

Meanwhile, police have launched an investigation into the accident.

Khushbu joined the BJP in Delhi last month. Khushbu's decision to join the BJP ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly polls scheduled next year is being seen as the saffron party's attempt to ramp up its organisation in the southern state where it has a very weak presence.

Khushbu had started her political career with the DMK in 2010 when it was in power. She joined the Congress in 2014. She resigned from the grand old party after six years and joined the BJP.

READ MORE: Vadodara accident: 11 killed, 17 injured in head-on collision between trucks

Latest India News

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News