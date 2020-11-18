Tamil Nadu BJP leader Khushbu Sundar meets with accident, escapes unhurt

Image Source : PTI PHOTO Khushbu Sundar meets with accident in Tamil Nadu

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Khushbu Sundar met with an accident on Wednesday morning near Melmaruvathur town in Tamil Nadu, news agency ANI reported. The mishap occurred when a tanker rammed into her vehicle. The BJP leader escaped unhurt.

Sundar was on her way to Cuddalore to take part in BJP’s Vel Yaatra campaign ahead of the Assembly election.

“Request the press to understand that a container rammed into me and not the other way. My car was on the move in the right lane and this container came from nowhere and rammed into me. Police are investigating n questioning the driver to rule out any foul play," Sundar tweeted.

Met with an accident near Melmarvathur..a tanker rammed into us.With your blessings and God's grace I am safe. Will continue my journey towards Cuddalore to participate in #VelYaatrai #Police are investigating the case. #LordMurugan has saved us. My husband's trust in him is seen pic.twitter.com/XvzWZVB8XR — KhushbuSundar ❤️ (@khushsundar) November 18, 2020

Meanwhile, police have launched an investigation into the accident.

Khushbu joined the BJP in Delhi last month. Khushbu's decision to join the BJP ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly polls scheduled next year is being seen as the saffron party's attempt to ramp up its organisation in the southern state where it has a very weak presence.

Khushbu had started her political career with the DMK in 2010 when it was in power. She joined the Congress in 2014. She resigned from the grand old party after six years and joined the BJP.

Latest India News