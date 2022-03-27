Uttar Pradesh assembly to elect Speaker on March 29

Highlights
- The election for new Speaker of UP Assembly to be held on March 29
- According to assembly secretariat, the nominations can be filed till March 28
- Protem Speaker to administer oath of office to all newly-elected MLAs
The election for the new Speaker of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly will be held on March 29.
Nominations can be filed till Monday (March 28), according to the assembly secretariat. Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel on Saturday (March 26) administered oath to Ramapati Shastri as protem Speaker.
The protem Speaker will administer the oath of office to all the newly-elected MLAs.
Yogi Adityanath was sworn in as Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister for the second successive term on Friday (March 25) along with his ministerial team.
The BJP retained power in Uttar Pradesh by winning 255 out of 403 constituencies in the results declared earlier this month.
