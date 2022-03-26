In first cabinet meet, CM Yogi Adityanath announces extension of free ration scheme in UP by 3 months

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Lucknow: BJP leader Yogi Adityanath takes oath as Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, for the second consecutive term

Highlights Yogi Adityanath took oath as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh on Friday

Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak took oath as the Deputy Chief Ministers

The BJP retained power in Uttar Pradesh by winning 255 out of 403 constituencies

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who took oath for his second term on Friday, addressed a press conference in Lucknow on Saturday. In his first big announcement after taking oath as the chief minister, Adityanath today announced the extension of the free ration scheme in Uttar Pradesh by three months. The chief minister further said the free ration scheme in Uttar Pradesh has benefitted 15 crore people.

The chief minister also held his first cabinet meeting in Lok Bhawan, Lucknow today. Yogi Adityanath is also set to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Protem speaker Ramapati Shastri in Raj Bhawan.

CM Adityanath will also address Additional Chief Secretaries, Principal Secretaries and top officials at 11:30 am in Yojana Bhawan, Lucknow.

Earlier on Wednesday, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel had appointed Ramapati Shastri as the Protem Speaker of the state Legislative Assembly.

A four-member panel selected the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ex-minister and MLA Shastri as the Protem Speaker.

The Governor will administer the oath of Protem speaker on Saturday.

Earlier on Friday, Adityanath took oath as the chief minister of the state in a jam-packed Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium having a crowd of more than 50,000 in attendance.

A total of 52 ministers took oath as ministers, including two deputy chief ministers.

Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak took oath as the Deputy Chief Ministers of the state.

The BJP retained power in Uttar Pradesh by winning 255 out of 403 constituencies, securing a 41.29 per cent vote share.

Yogi Adityanath - Uttar Pradesh CM

Born Ajay Singh Bisht in Pauri Garhwal’s Panchur (now Uttarakhand), on June 5, 1972, Adityanath left home in 1990 to join the campaign to build the Ram temple in Ayodhya. He also became a disciple of Mahant Avaidyanath of the Gorakhnath temple in Gorakhpur.

After Avaidyanath’s death in 2014, he took over as the head of the Gorakhnath 'math', a post he still holds and makes frequent trip to the eastern UP town.

In Gorakhpur, he founded his own band of volunteers, called the Hindu Yuva Vahini.

Adityanath went to school in his native village and later completed his bachelor's degree in Mathematics from Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna Garhwal University.

He entered politics on the directions of his guru in 1998 and at 28 became the youngest Lok Sabha member, winning from Gorakhpur.

He went on the represent the parliamentary seat four more times till he became the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh on March 19, 2017.

He was then elected to the state legislative council so that he could continue as the CM. In 2022, however, he fought and won the assembly election from Gorakhpur Urban constituency.

Also Read | Yogi Adityanath: 'Bulldozer Baba’ comes back stronger

Latest India News