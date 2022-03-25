Yogi Adityanath gets cracking, holds first meeting with new cabinet just 4 hrs after oath

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Yogi Adityanath holds first meeting with new cabinet

Highlights Yogi held his first cabinet meeting just hours after taking oath

Yogi took oath as the UP CM for second term where 52 others were sworn in as ministers

Major missing were Shrikant Sharma, Siddharth Nath Singh and Mohsin Raja

UP Cabinet 1st meeting: Just four hours after Yogi Adityanath took oath as for the second term, the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister got on to business and held his first meeting with new cabinet. Yogi Adityanath on Friday took oath as the Uttar Pradesh chief minister for a second term at a ceremony where 52 others were sworn in as ministers, as PM Narendra Modi watched the proceedings marking the BJP’s triumphant return to power in the state.

Just before the meeting, newly-elected Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak thanked the people. "I thank the people of the state and party's central leadership. They have all blessed me to serve the people."

"CM has called 1st meeting now. A roadmap will be chalked out. It's clear that we received people's love & support. Electoral promises will be met. PM's message will be taken to every house. We'll begin working on our commitment to make UP the no.1 state," Jitin Prasada said.

Deputy Chief Minister KP Maurya said, "With the 2nd consecutive term of BJP under the leadership of PM Modi & CM Yogi Adityanath, we will continue working on poor's welfare with more effort. We'll work as per our manifesto's roadmap, do public service & move forward with 75+ seats in 2024 polls."

The ceremony at a Lucknow stadium that can hold 50,000 people was designed to be a mega event, attended by top Union ministers, chief ministers from BJP-run states, and dignitaries from the world of industry and entertainment.

Keshav Prasad Maurya, who failed to win his seat in the assembly polls, is a deputy CM again. Brajesh Pathak too is a deputy chief minister, replacing Dinesh Sharma in the outgoing Adityanath cabinet.

The BJP-led alliance had won 273 of 403 seats in the UP Assembly polls. While the BJP got 255 seats, its allies Nishad Party and the Apna Dal (S) bagged 18.

