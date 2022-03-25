Friday, March 25, 2022
     
  4. Yogi Adityanath oath ceremony LIVE Updates: UP's CM-elect invites Ministers-to-be for meeting over tea
India TV News Desk Written by: India TV News Desk
Lucknow Updated on: March 25, 2022 9:21 IST
adityanath oath ceremony
Image Source : PTI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah greets Yogi Adityanath after the latter was elected leader of BJP Legislature Party, at Lok Bhawan in Lucknow, Thursday, March 24, 2022.

Yogi Adityanath oath Live Updates: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Yogi Adityanath will be sworn in as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh today at 4 PM. Earlier on Thursday, Adityanath staked the claim to form the government in Uttar Pradesh for the second time. The BJP-led NDA secured 274 seats out of 403, becoming the first party in over three decades to form a government for a second consecutive time in the state. The mega event in Lucknow where Adiyanath and new ministers will take oath will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP national president JP Nadda and other central ministers. Besides, Chief Ministers of other BJP-ruled states, RSS leaders and BJP office-bearers are expected to attend the function. Top leaders of opposition parties will also be invited. Governor Anandiben Patel administers the oath of office and secrecy to Adityanath and others at Lucknow's Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium where seating arrangements have been made for 75,000 people.

  • Mar 25, 2022 9:20 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    Adityanath's swearing-in: Sonia, Rahul, Priyanka invited

    Senior opposition leaders have also been invited, including Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. Priyanka had led the party's UP election campaign. The party won only two seats.

  • Mar 25, 2022 9:19 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    Apna Dal, Nishad party to get representation in new Cabinet

    BJP allies - Apna Dal (Sonelal) and Nishad party - which claimed an impressive 18 seats between them will also be invited, and will be hopeful of representation in the cabinet.

  • Mar 25, 2022 9:16 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    Adityanath invites Ministers-to-be for meeting over tea

    Chief Minister-elect Yogi Adityanath has invited Ministers-to-be for meeting over tea at his residence. According to reports, there will be two deputy CMs. Moreover, the new cabinet may have around two dozen cabinet ministers, 12 MoS. Also, some cabinet ministers may also be given MoS status as an additional charge. 

  • Mar 25, 2022 9:15 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    How govt schemes, improved law and order helped BJP win

    An emphatic win for the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Uttar Pradesh Assembly election is likely to embolden the government to push forward the pending reforms. The BJP-led NDA secured 274 seats out of 403, becoming the first party in over three decades to form a government for a second consecutive time in the state. The support Adityanath government enjoyed from beneficiaries of central and state-run schemes has helped BJP win despite the strong caste equations in the state. FULL STORY

  • Mar 25, 2022 9:13 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    Yogi Adityanath swearing-in ceremony: Who all are invited

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi, top BJP leaders, leading industrialists and seers will participate in the mega ceremony in which Yogi Adityanath will take oath as Uttar Pradesh chief minister for the second consecutive term. Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani and 60 other business tycoons have been invited. FULL STORY

  • Mar 25, 2022 9:12 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    How Yogi cabinet 2.0 may look like

    According to reports, just like the previous term, there will be two deputy CMs. Moreover, the new cabinet may have around two dozen cabinet ministers, 12 MoS. Also, some cabinet ministers may also be given MoS status as an additional charge. Take a look at expected leaders who may be part of Yogi Govt 2.0. FULL STORY

  • Mar 25, 2022 9:11 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    Roads repaired, grills painted -- Lucknow set for mega event

    More than 150 vertical gardens and over 5,000 flower pots have been put up on Shaheed Path and its service lane that will bring hundreds of VIP dignitaries and other guests to Ekana Stadium for the swearing-in ceremony of the Yogi Adityanath government. FULL STORY

  • Mar 25, 2022 9:10 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    Uttar Pradesh to get 2 Deputy CMs

    Sources said that Adityanath is likely to get two Deputy Chief Ministers this time as well to help him run the government smoothly. During his first term, Keshav Prasad Maurya, among the party's biggest OBC faces in UP, and Dinesh Sharma had served as the Deputy Chief Ministers. It is still not clear if they will continue. READ FULL STORY

     

  • Mar 25, 2022 9:08 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    PM Modi, Amit Shah key invitees at grand ceremony

    Senior party leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP national president J P Nadda and other central ministers will attend the event. Besides, Chief Ministers of other BJP-ruled states, RSS leaders and BJP office-bearers are expected to attend the function. Top leaders of opposition parties will also be invited.

     

  • Mar 25, 2022 9:08 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    UP Election 2022 Result

    The BJP won 255 seats in the Assembly elections held recently. The BJP-led NDA secured 274 seats out of 403, becoming the first party in over three decades to form a government for a second consecutive time in the state.

  • Mar 25, 2022 9:08 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    Yogi Adityanath to take oath as Chief Minister today

    Firebrand Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Yogi Adityanath will be sworn in as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh today at Lucknow's Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium. The ceremony will begin at 4 PM. 

