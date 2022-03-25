Yogi Adityanath oath ceremony LIVE Updates: UP's CM-elect invites Ministers-to-be for meeting over tea

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Union Home Minister Amit Shah greets Yogi Adityanath after the latter was elected leader of BJP Legislature Party, at Lok Bhawan in Lucknow, Thursday, March 24, 2022.

Yogi Adityanath oath Live Updates: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Yogi Adityanath will be sworn in as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh today at 4 PM. Earlier on Thursday, Adityanath staked the claim to form the government in Uttar Pradesh for the second time. The BJP-led NDA secured 274 seats out of 403, becoming the first party in over three decades to form a government for a second consecutive time in the state. The mega event in Lucknow where Adiyanath and new ministers will take oath will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP national president JP Nadda and other central ministers. Besides, Chief Ministers of other BJP-ruled states, RSS leaders and BJP office-bearers are expected to attend the function. Top leaders of opposition parties will also be invited. Governor Anandiben Patel administers the oath of office and secrecy to Adityanath and others at Lucknow's Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium where seating arrangements have been made for 75,000 people.

