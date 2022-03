Follow us on Image Source : ANI Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak

Yogi Adityanath swearing-in ceremony: Keshav Prasad Maurya, Brajesh Pathak on Friday took oath as deputy Chief Ministers in Yogi Adityanath Cabinet.

Keshav Prasad Maurya was the biggest casualty in UP assembly polls who lost Sirathu to his Samajwadi Party rival, Pallavi Patel, by a margin of 7,337 votes.

