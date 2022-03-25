Yogi Adityanath: The no-nonsense UP CM who only means business

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO/PTI Yogi Adityanath plays holi with people of his constituency Gorakhpur.

Yogi Adityanath takes oath UP CM: Yogi Adityanath took oath Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister for a record second term at a grand swearing-in ceremony held at Lucknow's Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium on Friday (March 25). This is for the first time in 37 years that a CM has returned to power with an overwhelming victory and Yogi Adityanath would certainly like to begin his new stint from where he left in the first term that began in 2017.

No-nonsense CM

On the very first day of his first term, Yogi Adityanath got cracking after his visit to CM Secretariat. Repulsive paan (betel) stains on the walls , layers of dust on files piled up over the years, missing officials and staff caught immediate attention of the CM. Starting with disciplining the government staff to cracking the whip on criminals, Yogi Adityanath has already made it abuntantly clear that he means business.

Strict implementation of ban on illegal slaughterhouses, formation of anti-Romeo squads, free-hand to police to curb the crime rate, actions such as bulldozing properties of mafias were some of major highlights of Yogi's first term (2017-2022), and it is a given that the second term would no different.

Modi-like working style

Yogi Adityanath has often been compared with Prime Minister Narendra Modi due to his work approach. Yogi is not abashed about his religious affiliations. The firebrand leader projects himself as one who works for the people selflessly much like PM Modi. The UP government's Covid management under Yogi Adityanath, which has been hailed at the international stage as well, is a testimony to Gorakhpur MLA's commitment as a public leader.

While detractors have often criticised Yogi Adityanath for his 'relation' with Muslims, the UP CM has made it clear on numerous occasions that he firmly believes in the BJP's motto of 'sabka saath, sabka vikas'. He has stressed that his government is not against any religion but will not tolerate 'anti-national forces' as well as appeasement politics of Opposition.

