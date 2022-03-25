Yogi Adityanath government 2.0: Full list of ministers

Yogi Adityanath on Friday will be sworn in for the second time as Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister at the sprawling Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana stadium in Lucknow. BJP won Uttar Pradesh assembly elections with a thumping majority, becoming the only party to retain power in the state in over 30 years. Ahead of the swearing-in, a lot is being talked about who all will be part of Yogi Cabinet 2.0. However, India TV has an exclusive list of the leaders who are expected to take oath as Cabinet ministers and MoS. Of the 273 MLAs of the BJP-led alliance in the state, 89 are OBC while 63 are Dalit, which is more than 55 per cent of the total NDA strength in the state Assembly.
Here is the full list of Yogi Adityanath ministers who are expected to take oath:
Cabinet
- Surya Pratap Shahi
- Suresh Kumar Khanna
- Swatantra Dev Singh
- Baby Rani Maurya
- Laxmi Narayan Chaudhary
- Jayveer Singh
- Dharampal Singh
- Nand Gopal Gupta
- Bhupendra Singh Choudhary
- Anil Rajbhar, Jitin Prasada
- Rakesk Sachan
- Arvind Kumar Sharma
- Yogendra Upadhyay
- Ashish Patel
- Sanjay Nishad
Minister of State (Independent Charge)
- Nitin Agrawal
- Kapil Dev Agrawal
- Ravindra Jaiswal
- Sandeep Singh
- Gulab Devi
- Girish Chandra Yadav
- Dharmveer Prajapati
- Asim Arun
- JPS Rathore
- Dayashankar Singh
- Narendra Kashyap
- Dinesh Pratap Singh
- Arun Kumar Saxena
- Dayashankar Mishra 'Dayalu'
Minister of State
- Mayankeshwar Singh
- Dinesh Khateek
- Sanjeev Gond
- Baldev Singh Olakh
- Ajit Pal
- Jaswant Saini
- Ramkesh Nishad
- Manohar Lal Mannu Kori
- Sanjay Gangwar
- Brijesh Singh
- KP Singh
- Suresh Rahi
- Somendra Tomar
- Anoop Pradhan 'Valmiki'
- Pratibha Shukla
- Rakesh Rathore Guru
- Rajni Sharma
- Satish Sharma
- Danish Azad Ansari
- Vijay Laxmi Gautam
