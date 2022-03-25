Yogi Adityanath government 2.0: Full list of ministers

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ FILE Yogi Adityanath

Yogi Adityanath on Friday will be sworn in for the second time as Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister at the sprawling Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana stadium in Lucknow. BJP won Uttar Pradesh assembly elections with a thumping majority, becoming the only party to retain power in the state in over 30 years. Ahead of the swearing-in, a lot is being talked about who all will be part of Yogi Cabinet 2.0. However, India TV has an exclusive list of the leaders who are expected to take oath as Cabinet ministers and MoS. Of the 273 MLAs of the BJP-led alliance in the state, 89 are OBC while 63 are Dalit, which is more than 55 per cent of the total NDA strength in the state Assembly.

Here is the full list of Yogi Adityanath ministers who are expected to take oath:

Cabinet

Surya Pratap Shahi

Suresh Kumar Khanna

Swatantra Dev Singh

Baby Rani Maurya

Laxmi Narayan Chaudhary

Jayveer Singh

Dharampal Singh

Nand Gopal Gupta

Bhupendra Singh Choudhary

Anil Rajbhar, Jitin Prasada

Rakesk Sachan

Arvind Kumar Sharma

Yogendra Upadhyay

Ashish Patel

Sanjay Nishad

Minister of State (Independent Charge)

Nitin Agrawal

Kapil Dev Agrawal

Ravindra Jaiswal

Sandeep Singh

Gulab Devi

Girish Chandra Yadav

Dharmveer Prajapati

Asim Arun

JPS Rathore

Dayashankar Singh

Narendra Kashyap

Dinesh Pratap Singh

Arun Kumar Saxena

Dayashankar Mishra 'Dayalu'

Minister of State

Mayankeshwar Singh

Dinesh Khateek

Sanjeev Gond

Baldev Singh Olakh

Ajit Pal

Jaswant Saini

Ramkesh Nishad

Manohar Lal Mannu Kori

Sanjay Gangwar

Brijesh Singh

KP Singh

Suresh Rahi

Somendra Tomar

Anoop Pradhan 'Valmiki'

Pratibha Shukla

Rakesh Rathore Guru

Rajni Sharma

Satish Sharma

Danish Azad Ansari

Vijay Laxmi Gautam

