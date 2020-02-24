5 things you need to know about Donald Trump's trip to India

Image Source : INDIA TV Namaste Trump

As India's is all set to welcome the 45th President of the United States Donald Trump, the meeting of the top two leaders of the oldest democracy and the largest democracy in the world is getting attention from across the globe. President Trump’s visit to India comes months after PM Modi visited the US in September 2019. US President Donald Trump is visiting India on February 24 and 25.

'Namaste Trump'- All you need to know about Trump's India visit

On the first day of Donald Trump's India visit, US President and his wife will be accorded the Gaurd of Honour and there will be a cultural reception. Trump and Lady Melania will be visiting the Sabarmati Ashram. There will be a grand roadshow on the streets of Ahmedabad to the newly built Motera Stadium. The stadium is touted to become the world’s largest cricket stadium with a seating capacity of over one lakh spectators. At the Motera stadium, the ‘Namaste Trump Event’ will be held and PM Modi and President Trump will be addressing a gathering of over one lakh. President Trump and the First lady will also visit Taj Mahal and they will be recieved by UP CM Yogi Adityananth. After staying at Taj Mahal for half an hour, both President Trump will be heading towards Delhi. There will be a ceremonial welcome at the forecourts of Rashtrapati Bhawan at 9 AM. President Trump will then be visiting Rajghat, Mahatma Gandhi’s memorial. President Trump will lay the wreath at Rajghat and observe one-minute silence, as per ANI report. The bilateral meeting, one-to-one meeting and Bilateral Delegation level talks are scheduled at Hyderabad House in the national capital. After that, there will be lunch at Hyderabad House for President Trump, First Lady Melania, hosted by PM Modi. Trump will be served authentic Gujarati food at the Sabarmati ashram where he will be eating after paying homage to Mahatma Gandhi. Amongst other things, the US President will be served with Khanam, Adrak Chai and corn samosa. The menu includes local Gujarati food items such as Khaman and special Gujarati ginger tea, broccolian-corn samosa, ice tea, green tea and multi-grain cookies. ITC Maurya's 5-star restaurant Bukhara has begun preparations for a special Trump platter that will be served to the US President. Bukhara has a history of serving US Presidents with customised platters as per their likings.

President Donald Trump will arrive at Sardar Vallabhbhai International Airport, Ahmedabad along with First lady Melania Trump on February 24. He will leave for US at 10 pm on February 25.

