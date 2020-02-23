Image Source : ANI 'Looking forward to being with great friends in India': Trump retweets 'Baahubali' video

US President Donald Trump on Saturday took to Twitter and informed that he is looking forward to being with his 'great friends' in India.

"Look so forward to being with my great friends in INDIA!," Trump remarked while retweeting a morphed clip of an Indian movie--Baahubali.

Look so forward to being with my great friends in INDIA! https://t.co/1jdk3AW6fG — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 22, 2020

In this video, which is shared by an unverified account SOL, Donald Trump's face was morphed on that of the protagonist of the movie by actor Prabhas.

Earlier, the US President lauded the release of 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan'.

"Great!" Trump wrote as he retweeted a post by British LGBT activist Peter Tatchell, who celebrated the Bollywood movie with a "Hurrah!"

(With inputs from ANI)

