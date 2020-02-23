Khamam, Adrak Chai and Corn Samosa: Here's what will be on Trump's plate at Sabarmati

Khanam, Adrak Chai and Corn Samosa: Here's what will be on Trump's plate at Sabarmati

US President Donald Trump will land in Ahmedabad, Gujarat in little less than 24 hours. Waiting for Trump in Ahmedabad is a 22km long roadshow, a stadium full of 1.25 lakh people and lots of delicious Gujarati food.

As per reports, Trump will be served authentic Gujarati food at the Sabarmati ashram where he will be eating after paying homage to Mahatma Gandhi.

Amongst other things, the US President will be served with Khanam, Adrak Chai and corn samosa.

"The menu includes local Gujarati food items such as Khaman and special Gujarati ginger tea, broccolian-corn samosa, ice tea, green tea and multi-grain cookies; it has been approved by the concerned dept. Preparations are underway," said Suresh Khanna, the chief responsible for Trump's meal in Sabarmati.

In Delhi, President Trump will be treated with the 'Trump Platter' at ITC Maurya's ace mughlai restaurant Bukhara.