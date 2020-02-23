'Clinton Platter', 'Obama Platter'... Trump Platter! Bukhara's rich and delicious history of serving POTUS

Image Source : ITC 'Clinton Platter', 'Obama Platter'... Trump Platter! Bukhara's rich history of serving POTUS

As US President Donald Trump makes his way to India, ITC Maurya's 5-star restaurant Bukhara has begun preparations for a special Trump platter that will be served to the US President. Bukhara has a history of serving US Presidents with customised platters as per their likings.

Former US President Barack Obama, who visited India twice while in office, in 2010 and 2015, was served a special platter called 'Obama Platter'. The dish has since become a part of Bukhara's menu and is still quite famous amongst the guests.

The Obama platter consists of tandoori jhinga, machhli tikka, murg boti Bukhara and kebabs.

Before Obama, when Bill Clinton had visited Bukhara as the president, the restaurant had introduced 'Clinton platter' and 'Chelsea platter' (after BIll and Hilary Clinton's daughter).

The Bukhara restaurant, which has hosted several heads of states, has not altered its menu for the last 41 years.

Like his predecessors, Trump is likely to dine at the iconic restaurant where a 'Trump platter' is likely to be laid out for him. It will be customised according to his taste. However, what exactly will be on the Trump platter has not yet been revealed.

Bukhara's dishes are mainly tandoor based and has an assortment of kebabs, the signature 'Dal Bukhara' and breads like 'Khasta Roti', 'Bharwan Kulcha'.

