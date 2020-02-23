Image Source : TWITTER Ahead of Namaste Trump, Amul launches 'Welcome to Ahmedabread' campaign

Dairy brand Amul, known for its quirky advertisements has launched a nationwide 'Welcome to Ahmedabread' campaign amidst all the hype surrounding the 'Namaste Trump' event scheduled to be held in Ahmedabad on February 24 to welcome US President Donald Trump.

Amul hoardings have been placed carefully at key locations in Ahmedabad along with the hoardings that have been put up by the Gujarat government.

The hoardings of the 'Welcome to Ahmedabread' campaign feature brand mascot Amul girl dressed in a sarree as a symbol of traditional Indian attire. Along with the Amul girl, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is seen offering buttered toast to President Trump. The hoarding reads, "Welcome to Ahmedabread, say namaste Amul Butter."

"Trump coming to India is a big event for the Gujarat state. The client wanted a Gujarat specific campaign which welcomes President while the other ad has the same picture but has a more general text accompanying it. It's a massive event and it is a privilege for Gujarat to host him and therefore we wanted to showcase our hospitality and traditions through this ad," said Rahul da Cunha, director, daCunha Communications which has been handling Amul ads for over 25 years.

Ahmedabad will host Donald Trump at a 'Howdy Modi' like event that will take place at the soon-to-be-unveiled world's biggest Sardar Vallabbhai Patel cricket stadium Mutera in Ahmedabad.

President Trump, accompanied by wife Melania and a delegation of senior US government officials will arrive in Ahmedabad around noon on February 24. In his 36-hour-long stay in India, Trump will address the Namaste Trump event jointly with PM Modi at the Motera stadium.