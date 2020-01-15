Image Source : PTI (FILE) Unnao Rape Case: Expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar moves Delhi HC challenging conviction

Unnao Rape Case: Expelled BJP MLA and a convict in Unnao rape case Kuldeep Singh Sengar has approached Delhi High Court challenging his conviction and life sentence. A court in Delhi had previous convicted Kuldeep Singh Sengar and sentenced him to a life in jail on December 20. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had sought life imprisonment for Sengar and had said it was a fight for justice of an individual against the system.

The probe agency urged the court to give maximum punishment of life term, prescribed under the law, to the politician.

Tis Hazari Court in New Delhi had on August 9, 2019 framed charges against the MLA and Singh under Sections 120 b (criminal conspiracy), 363 (kidnapping), 366 (kidnapping or inducing a woman to compel for marriage), 376 (rape) and other relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The conviction had come under Section 376 and POCSO.

Kuldeep Singh was the prime accused in Unnao Rape Case. His co-accused Shashi Singh was acquitted by the court. Sengar faced accusations of kidnapping and raping a woman in 2017 who was a minor at that time.

Family members of the rape survivor were not happy with Tis Hazari court's decision of pronouncing life sentence to Kuldeep Singh Sengar.

"Kuldeep Sengar should have been awarded death sentence so that we could have got full justice. We would have been satisfied only then as that would have ensured our security," rape survivor's sister had said shortly after the court's decision to send Sengar to jail for life.

