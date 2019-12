Image Source : PTI PHOTO Sengar should have been given death penalty: Unnao rape victim's family

The family members of the Unnao rape victim on Friday said they had hoped the convict in the case, expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, would be given death sentence as only that would have given them a feeling of security.

"Kuldeep Sengar should have been awarded death sentence so that we could have got full justice. We would have been satisfied only then as that would have ensured our security," said the rape victim's sister.

"We are scared even when Kuldeep Sengar is in jail. Once he comes out he will eliminate us," she said, with her mother nodding in agreement. A Delhi court on Friday awarded life imprisonment to the expelled BJP MLA and also imposed an exemplary fine of Rs 25 lakh on him. The fine has to be paid within a month.

The rape victim's sister also questioned the "delay" in justice and said had her family got justice promptly it would have checked similar incidents from taking place.

"All those family members who lost their lives in this struggle of justice would have been alive today," she said. "My sister had gone to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to seek justice and he too had given an assurance but nothing happened," she said.

The court had on Monday convicted Sengar on charges of rape under the Indian Penal Code and for the commission of the offence a penetrative sexual assault by a public servant against a minor under the Protection of Child from Sexual Offences.