Image Source : PTI Tripura shuts down schools, cinema halls, gyms till March 31 amid coronavirus threat

Amid the growing coronavirus scare, the Tripura government on Monday decided to shutdown all schools, colleges, universities, cinema halls, swimming pools, gymnasiums with immediate effect till March 31. Addressing a press meet at the civil secretariat here, Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar said all district administrations have been asked to issue prohibitory orders under section 144 of CrPC to avoid mass gatherings.

Board exams, however, would be held as per schedule. The decisions was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb, Kumar said. He also said hostels at educational institutes would be vacated by March 21.

All anganwadi centres would remain shut till March 31, but the facilities would dole out food parcels to toddlers, the chief secretary said.

"The government has issued an order, asking people to avoid mass gatherings, public meetings and unnecessary travel to foreign countries till April 15," he stated.

Kumar warned people against rumour-mongering and circulation of fake news.

"Officials are keeping a strict vigil to check scare-mongering and fake news. Actions would be taken against anyone who attempts to spread rumour," he added.

Tripura has not registered any Covid-19 case so far.

Also Read: COVID-19: Jammu school sealed for flouting closure order

Also Read: Bihar to bear medical expenses of coronavirus patients, Rs 4 lakh to family of deceased