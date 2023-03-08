BJP's Manik Saha to take oath as Tripura CM in presence of PM Modi today

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Manik Shah get second term as CM

Tripura CM swearing-in ceremony: Tripura Chief Minister-designate Manik Saha and his council of ministers will take oath of office and secrecy on Wednesday in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president JP Nadda have already arrived in Tripura to join the swearing in ceremony of the BJP-led government.

“Manik Saha will take oath as the chief minister of the state for the second time at the Vivekananda ground. The PM will participate in the programme,” BJP Tripura unit chief spokesperson Subrata Chakraborty said.

“This is the first time that any anti-Left government has retained power in the northeastern state in the past three decades. We hope the BJP 2.0 government will meet the aspirations of the people,” Chakraborty said.

In 1988, the Congress-TUJS defeated the Left in the border state and formed the government, but it lost to the Communists in 1993

Saha was unanimously elected as the leader of BJP legislature party on Monday and will take oath as the new Chief Minister of Tripura at the Vivekananda Ground here on Wednesday.

The BJP had won 32 seats in the 60-member Tripura Assembly while its alliance partner IPFT had won one seat in the recently concluded elections.

(With PTI input)

