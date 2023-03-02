This vote is for progress, stability, tweets PM Modi after northeast election results

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday thanked the people of all three states -- Meghalaya, Nagaland and Tripura -- after assembly election results adding that their vote is for 'progress and stability'.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi in a series of tweets said, "Grateful to all those who have supported @BJP4Meghalaya in the Assembly polls. We will keep working hard to enhance the development trajectory of Meghalaya and focus on empowering the people of the state. I am also thankful to our party workers for the effort they put."

"Thank you Tripura! This is a vote for progress and stability. @BJP4Tripura will continue to boost the state's growth trajectory. I am proud of all Tripura BJP Karyakartas for their spectacular efforts at the grassroots," he tweeted.

"I thank the people of Nagaland for blessing the @NDPPofficial-@BJP4Nagaland alliance with yet another mandate to serve the state. The double engine government will keep working for the state's progress. I laud our party workers for their hardwork which ensured this result," the Prime Minister said in another tweet.

Reacting on BJP's victory, Home Minister Amit Shah said, "I thank people of Nagaland from bottom of my heart for choosing peace and progress by re-electing PM Modi-led NDA."

