'PM Modi most loved among global leaders': Italy's Meloni who vows to strengthen relationship with India

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, who met his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi on Thursday, praised the latter and called him the "most loved" leader in the world. While congratulating him for his accomplishments, PM Meloni asserted that her Indian counterpart has proven that he is a "major leader" in the world.

"PM Modi is the most loved one of all leaders around the world. This really proves that he has been a major leader and congratulations on that," said the Italian Prime Minister.

PM Modi also congratulates the youngest PM of Italy

Welcoming PM Meloni on her first visit to India, PM Modi said, "In last year's elections, the people of Italy voted for her and she became the first woman and youngest PM of Italy. I congratulate her on behalf of Indians for this historic achievement."

Notably, the Italian PM is the chief guest and the keynote speaker at the 8th Raisina Dialogue 2023. This year marks the diamond jubilee or 75 years of bilateral relations between India and Italy.

"On this occasion, we have decided to give Strategic Partnership status to the Indo-Italy partnership. India will further strengthen its relationship with Italy in renewable energy, hydrogen, IT, telecom, semiconductors and space. A Startup Bridge is being announced today between India and Italy, which we welcome," said the Indian PM.

Earlier, Meloni paid her respects to Mahatma Gandhi by offering floral tributes at his memorial, Rajghat, on Thursday morning.

