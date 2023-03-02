'No group can claim global leadership without...': PM Modi at G20 Foreign Ministers' Meet

Follow us on Image Source : PTI PM Modi at G20 Foreign Ministers' Meet

G20 Foreign Ministers' Meet: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday asserted that India has tried to give voice to Global South during its G20 Presidency. He also said no group can claim global leadership without listening to those most affected by its decisions. He also called upon the G20 countries to build consensus on pressing global challenges and not allow differences on geopolitical tensions to affect overall cooperation, in comments that came amid a bitter rift within the grouping on the Ukraine conflict.

"Developing countries are also the ones most affected by global warming caused by richer countries. India has tried to give voice to Global South during its G20 Presidency. No group can claim global leadership without listening to those most affected by its decisions," PM Modi said.

"You are meeting at a time of big global divisions. Naturally, this Foreign Ministers’ meeting will be affected by the geo-political tensions of the day. We all have our positions and perspectives as to how this tension should be resolved," PM Modi added

Talking about responsibility, PM said, "However, as the leading economies, we also have a responsibility towards those who are not in this room. The world looks upon the G20 to ease the challenges of growth, development, economic resilience, financial stability, corruption, terrorism and food and energy security."

"As we meet in the land of Gandhi and Buddha, I pray that you will draw inspiration from India's civilization ethos to focus on what unites us and not on what divides us," PM Modi at G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting said.

