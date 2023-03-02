'UN failed to address political, economical aspirations': At G20, India echoes to bring urgent reforms

Follow us on Image Source : @JAISHANKAR/TWITTER External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar at G20 Summit

G20 Meeting: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has again reiterated to bring an urgent reform in the United Nations, noting the swift transition in dynamics of world politics in the last few decades.

Speaking at the much-touted G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting (G20FMM) on Thursday, the minister underscored that the current global architecture is in its 8th decade and the fact the members of the UN have quadrupled in this period.

According to EAM Jaishankar, the current scenario at the United Nations does not reflect the existing political and economic setting.

"Current global architecture is in its 8th decade. The number of members of the UN has quadrupled in this period," said Jaishankar at the much-awaited G20 meeting in Delhi.

"It neither reflects today's politics, economics, demographics or aspirations. Since 2005, we have heard sentiments for reform being expressed at the highest level," he added.

Notably, this was not the first time when India exhibited its staunch position at the global forum.

Also Read: 'Contemporary epicentre of terrorism remains very much active':Jaishankar's veiled attack on China, Pak at UN

Latest India News