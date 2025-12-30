BMC Elections 2026: Ramdas Athawale says RPI will contest 38 seats alone, accuses BJP of 'betrayal of trust' BMC Elections 2026: Ramdas Athawale says RPI will contest 38 seats alone, accuses BJP of 'betrayal of trust'

Mumbai:

On BMC elections, Union Minister Ramdas Athawale says, "... We were not given seats in many cities, like Nagpur, Amravati, and also Aurangabad... Not a single seat was given to us in Nalasopara. The RPI got one seat in Bhiwandi. Not a single seat was given in Kalyan-Dombivli. So, the BJP has tried to ignore the RPI in many places. The BJP wants to expand its own party, but it needs to consider our party as well... That's why there is a lot of anger among Republican Party workers, and the BJP leaders need to consider this. We will contest amicably in 38 places, and in Mumbai, we have broken the alliance with the BJP and Shiv Sena. We are contesting the elections in Mumbai on our own strength."

Developing story...