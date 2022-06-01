Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV (REPRESENTATIONAL) Tension in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh after murder of RSS functionary, section 144 clamped

Tension has gripped Rajasthan's Chittorgarh after the murder of an RSS functionary by unidentified miscreants. According to police, the deceased has been identified as Ratan Soni, a resident of the Gandhinagar area of the city. He was the son of former BJP councillor Jagdish Soni.

According to police, protests broke out in the city following which the administration decided to clamp Section 144.

Ratan was attacked by some unidentified miscreants at Shivaji Circle of the city late on Tuesday night. He was referred to Udaipur for better treatment. But he succumbed to the injuries.

"A youth named Ratan was attacked by some unknown people. He was sent to Udaipur for treatment. The attackers are yet to be ascertained. The investigation is underway," Kailash Sandhu," Additional Superintendent of Police told ANI.

As the news surfaced, people started gathering at Subhash Chowk to lodge their anger and raised slogans against the police.

Local BJP MP Chandra Prakash Joshi and BJP MLA Chandrabhan Singh arrived at the Kotwali and demanded from the police to take swift action against the perpetrators.

Joshi and Singh have called for a complete bandh in Chittorgarh today to protest against the deteriorating law and order situation under Congress rule in the state.

Superintendent of Police Preeti Jain said that a probe has been ordered into the incident and cops have been deployed across the city to prevent any untoward incident.

