Telangana's COVID positivity rate drops to 4.1%.

Telangana's Covid-19 positivity rate dropped to 4.1 per cent on Wednesday, health officials said.

The state reported 3,762 new cases in 24 hour period ending 5.30 p.m. on Wednesday. The number of cases has come down from 3,821 the previous day and despite an increase in number of tests.

A total of 91,048 samples were tested against 81,203 the previous day. The positivity rate has come down from 4.7 per cent to 4.1 per cent.

The fresh cases pushed the state's cumulative tally of cases to 5,63,903. With 20 more people succumbing to the virus, the death toll has mounted to 3,189.

The state continues to see more recoveries than new cases. A total of 3,816 people recovered during the 24hour period.

According to the daily bulletin issued by the Health Department, the state's cumulative number of recoveries rose to 5,22,082.

The recovery rate improved further to 92.58 per cent. This is higher than the national average of 89.6 per cent.

The number of active cases dropped to 38,632.

Meanwhile, Director of Public Health Dr G. Srinivasa Rao exuded confidence that the state will recover from second wave of Covid by the end of June.

The state has so far conducted over 1.47 crore Covid tests. He said four out of every 10 people in the state were tested for Covid.

The official said out of 55,120 total beds in Covid hospitals in the state, 31,375 are vacant. There are 23,745 patients undergoing treatment in hospitals. Forty per cent of the patients are from Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, and other states.

Srinivasa Rao said 612 ICU beds in government-run hospitals and 3,977 in private hospitals were vacant. Thus, a total of 4,589 ICU beds are available. The number of vacant oxygen beds is 9,718. These include 2,750 beds in government hospitals and 6,968 in private hospitals.

