Patients from other states can't be stopped at border: Telangana HC

Coming to the rescue of hundreds of covid patients, primarily from Andhra Pradesh, being turned away by Telangana police, at the state borders, the Telangana High Court, on Friday, issued orders staying the state government's guidelines on entry of covid ambulances from other states.

A Division Bench presided by Chief Justice Hima Kohli took up the matter for hearing after a retired IRS officer Venkata Krishna Rao filed a petition on Friday, that ambulances are being stopped or turned back, at the border, by Telangana Police.

The state government argued that patients obtaining proper authorisation, are being allowed to enter Telangana.

The Court clarified that the interim orders will be in force till the next hearing scheduled for June 17. The state government was directed to not issue any orders aimed at controlling the entry of ambulance vehicles, nor try to stop their entry in any manner, in the interim.

Finding fault with the Telangana government, the High Court demanded to know who had given it the right to stop ambulances entering the state. The Court clarified that control room permission is not required for admission to hospitals.

On Friday, two covid patients died at the state border, near Kurnool, after Telangana police stopped at least 40 ambulances, for not possessing the e-pass issued by the Telangana government.

