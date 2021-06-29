Telangana: One killed in High-Speed Audi car accident, Cyberabad police releases video

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB/ TWITTER VIDEO One killed in High-Speed Audi car accident in Telangana.

A man was killed after being hit by a speeding Audi car in Telangana's Madhapur on Monday. The Cyberabad police has shared the visual via its official twitter account. According to Cyberabad Traffic Police, a case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder has been filed against the Audi driver and his associates.

The accident happened near Inorbit Mall in Madhapur in which a passenger riding in an auto was killed. The passenger is an employee of Prism pub, the police informed. The video shows the speeding Audi is hitting the auto from behind along the rain-drenched road which moved it into an uncontrollable spin and crashed it into the roadside.

