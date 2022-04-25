RJD leader claims he was beaten up by Tej Pratap after Iftar party at Rabri's house | What happened

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Ramraj Yadav, RJD's Patna Metropolitan Youth President, addresses reporters

In yet another fresh allegation, an RJD leader on Monday had alleged that he was beaten up in a room at Rabri Devi's residence by the party's senior leader and Lalu Yadav's elder son Tej Pratap Yadav.

Ramraj Yadav, RJD's Patna Metropolitan Youth President, addressed reporters and said that three days ago, at Rabri Devi's residence during the Iftar party, Tej Pratap had locked him up in a room and beat him up, and made a video.

Ramraj said that he has been in shock ever since. He has submitted his resignation from the party after party leaders refused to take cognizance of the incident.

“I was taking care of the arrangement of a pandal at the Iftar party. At around 3 pm, Tej Pratap Yadav, along with four or five others, suddenly came and asked me to go with him. They locked me in a room and started beating me up. One of his associates was filming this," the RJD leader said.

"They were kicking and punching me with shoes, and hurled abuses on not just me, but Tejashwi Yadav as well," he added, saying that this went on for 20 minutes.

Ramraj also claimed that they were also making derogatory remarks about Jagdanand Singh and Lalu Yadav. He said that he was crying outside the RJD office when he went to submit his resignation, but nobody came to him. Reports also suggest that another RJD leader, apart from Ramraj Yadav, was also assaulted in the same Iftar party.

