Tej Pratap Yadav invites Amit Shah for Iftar party at Rabri Devi's residence in Patna

Follow us on Image Source : PTI RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav

Iftar parties have become an issue of politics these days in Bihar as leaders of different political parties are trying to score points over each other. The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) is organising an Iftar party on Friday at 10, Circular Road residence of former Chief Minister Rabri Devi, where Tej Pratap Yadav has invited Union Home Minister Amit Shah also.

Tej Pratap Yadav posted an invitation card on his Twitter handle and invited Shah. "In the month of the precious Ramzan month, we welcome our Union Home Minister Janab Amit Shah on the soil of Patliputra for the celebration of Dawat-e-Iftar in the 10 circular road residence of Rabri Devi," Tej Pratap Yadav posted in Hindi on his Twitter wall. He also put up a couplet along with the invite.

Amit Shah is coming to Bihar to take part in Babu Veer Kunwar Singh Jayanti on April 23. He will go to Jagdishpur in the Bhojpur district, 65 km away from the state capital, Patna. Such an event is organised to honour freedom fighters of the country under the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav'. Amit Shah will also participate in other events also.

Besides the tweet, posters were put at several places in Patna, which have Lalu Prasad Yadav, Rabri Devi, Tejashwi Yadav, Misa Bharti and Tej Pratap Yadav seated in chairs and the pictures of party's other leaders -- Jagadanand Singh, Shivanand Tiwari, Abdul Bari Siddiqui, Shyam Rajak, Uday Narayan Chaudhary, Bhai Virendra, Sunil Kumar Singh and newly elected MLC Ajay Singh are also there. The poster has a caption of 'A to Z family'.

The RJD has also invited LJP (Ram Vilas) president Chirag Paswan and VIP president Mukesh Sahani to the Iftar party. These two leaders have had sour relations with the BJP. They were part of NDA and now are looking for other opportunities.

Latest India News