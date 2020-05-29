Tamil Nadu COVID-19 cases breach 20,000 mark with 874 cases; 9 deaths takes toll to 154

Image Source : PTI Tamil Nadu COVID-19 cases breach 20,000 mark with 874 cases

Nine more people succumbed to COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu, which witnessed its highest single-day spike of 874 cases, taking the infection count past the 20,000 mark, the health department said on Friday. With the nine deaths, the death toll in the state has risen to 154.

Friday marked the third straight day when the number of positive cases crossed the 800 mark in the state.

Among the 874 cases, 141 were those who had arrived from various states, the health bulletin said.

The number of people cured after testing positive stood at 765 cases, it said.

