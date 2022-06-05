Sunday, June 05, 2022
     
  Tamil Nadu: 7 girls drown in check dam near Cuddalore; CM announces five lakhs ex-gratia

Tamil Nadu: 7 girls drown in check dam near Cuddalore; CM announces five lakhs ex-gratia

Police stated that a group of young women and girls from neighbouring villages.

Hritika Mitra Written by: Hritika Mitra @MitraHritika
Chennai Updated on: June 05, 2022 21:19 IST
Seven girls drown in check dam near Cuddalore district
Seven girls drown in check dam near Cuddalore district in Tamil Nadu

Seven girls were met with a tragic death in Tamil Nadu's Cuddalore district when all of them drowned in a check dam built across the Gadilam river. 

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, M K Stalin extended his condolences and announced an ex-gratia of five lakhs for the families of people who lost their lives while swimming in the river. 

Police stated that a group of young women and girls from neighbouring villages were taking a bath in the river on Sunday. The flow of the water suddenly increased and those who could not keep themselves afloat drowned in the process. 

The Fire and Rescue personnel at Cuddalore rushed to the spot and tried to save the girls but could not do much. Police stated that the bodies were later retrieved.

