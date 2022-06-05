Tamil Nadu: 7 girls drown in check dam near Cuddalore; CM announces five lakhs ex-gratia

Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE Seven girls drown in check dam near Cuddalore district in Tamil Nadu

Seven girls were met with a tragic death in Tamil Nadu's Cuddalore district when all of them drowned in a check dam built across the Gadilam river.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, M K Stalin extended his condolences and announced an ex-gratia of five lakhs for the families of people who lost their lives while swimming in the river.

Police stated that a group of young women and girls from neighbouring villages were taking a bath in the river on Sunday. The flow of the water suddenly increased and those who could not keep themselves afloat drowned in the process.

The Fire and Rescue personnel at Cuddalore rushed to the spot and tried to save the girls but could not do much. Police stated that the bodies were later retrieved.

