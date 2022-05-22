Patna: 4 youths drown in Ganga; SDRF continues search for more bodies

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV The SDRF team reached the site and retrieved the bodies

Four youths were killed in a tragic swimming accident in the river Ganga in Patna's Pahalwan Ghat area on Sunday. The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) has launched a search and rescue operation which is still going on.

The SDRF team reached the site and retrieved the bodies of the four deceased people while looking for the other two. According to people present at the site, six boys decided to take a dip in the river after a long game of cricket.

Three, of the four dead, have been identified as 21-year-old Monu Kumar, 22-year-old Vishwajeet Kumar, and Vikas alias Pawan. Another boy named Divyandhu alias Lalla is one of the two boys who have been reported missing.

The news of the six boys, who went missing in the Ganga spread like wildfire in the adjoining areas and a crowd gathered within a few hours at the rescue site.

