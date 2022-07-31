Suspected monkeypox death: Kerala health department awaits lab report

Follow us on Image Source : AP Representative Image

Suspected monkeypox death: A 22-year-old youth died in the Palakkad district of Kerala on Sunday while he had tested positive for monkeypox in another country. A day after this the state health department asked officials to trace and mark the route that the youth had taken after he had landed in his hometown.

The health department is currently waiting for the report from the virology lab at Alappuzha to confirm the disease. If, the reports turn out to be positive the swab sample will be sent for further testing to the National Virology Lab, Pune. The state health minister's office will announce the result of the lab test.

In a bid to keep track of the spread of the disease the health department has called on those with whom he was in touch after his arrival in India from a middle eastern country to isolate and monitor them.

The sources said that the youth after reaching home on July 22 had played football along with his friends, and so all of them have been asked to go in isolation after the youth was detected with the disease.

