SC dismisses PIL against Reliance-backed GZRRC zoo in Gujarat's Jamnagar

The Supreme Court on August 16, 2022, dismissed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by an activist questioning many aspects of the zoo established at Jamnagar, Gujarat by the Greens Zoological Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre Society (GZRRC) supported by Reliance Industries Limited. The order noted GZRRC’s submissions about its infrastructure, functioning, the vets, curators, biologists, zoologists and other experts engaged by it and that it was carrying out its activities strictly in terms of the law.

GZRRC clarified before the court that it would be establishing a Zoological Park which would be open for public display essentially for educational purposes while the rest of its facilities would operate as rescue centres for the welfare of animals in need of rescue not just from India but all over the world with the objectives of the welfare of animals, rescue and rehabilitation and conservation.

Moreover, the court recorded its satisfaction with the response filed by GZRRC and observed it was satisfied that the permission granted to GZRRC for operations and transfer of animals to it and its consequential activities are legal and authorised.

It was further observed that while allegations against GZRCC were loosely based on news reports, for the Court there “appears no infirmity” on part of the authorities granting permissions and approvals to GZRRC.

In its order, the court has said that it did not find any logic or basis concerning all allegations made against GZRRC. There is hardly any scope to dispute GZRRC’s functioning and further unable to find any legal infirmity with GZRRC, said the court.

The SC order comes after a PIL was filed by an activist challenging the setting up of the Zoo, who also sought a ban on GZRRC acquiring animals from within India and abroad as also an SIT to inquire into the operations and management of GZRRC. The PIL also raised questions on GZRRC’s experience and capability. After GZRRC submitted its detailed response, the SC dismissed the petition rejecting all contentions raised against GZRRC.

The Reliance Zoo, apparently a “pet project” of Anant Ambani, is planned to be laid out on 250.1 acres. The company’s detailed project report for the proposed zoo was approved by the Central Zoo Authority in early 2019.

