SC questions Delhi government on tanker mafia amid water crisis, says 'what measures have you taken?'

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS Residents fill their containers with drinking water from a municipal tanker on a hot summer day in New Delhi.

The Supreme Court strongly criticised the Delhi government for the ongoing issues related to the tanker mafia and water wastage in the city on Wednesday. A vacation bench comprising Justices Prashant Kumar Mishra and Prasanna B Varale questioned the Delhi government's efforts in tackling these problems. The bench clarified that if the Delhi government failed to address the tanker mafia, the Court would direct the Delhi Police to take action.

"Why were false statements made before this court? Water is coming from Himachal Pradesh, then where is the water going in Delhi? There is so much spillage, tanker mafias, etc. What measures have you taken in this regard?" the bench asked.

Concerns over water wastage

Highlighting the plight of Delhi residents, the justices noted, "People are suffering, we are seeing visuals on every news channel. What measures have you taken to control water wastage if water scarcity is a recurring problem in summers?"

Delhi government's response

Advocate Shadan Farasat, representing the Delhi government, responded that actions, including massive disconnections of water supplies, are being taken to prevent excess water wastage.

Next steps

The Supreme Court has directed the Delhi government to file a report detailing the actions taken to address the water loss. The matter is scheduled for further hearing on Thursday.

Background

The Supreme Court is hearing a plea filed by the Delhi government seeking a directive for Haryana to release surplus water provided by Himachal Pradesh to mitigate the capital's water crisis.

Also read | Delhi Water Crisis: LG slams Atishi for 'creating an excuse for criminal failure of the Kejriwal govt'