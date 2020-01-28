Supreme Court grants bail to 13 convicts in Godhra's Sardarpura riots case

Representational image

Supreme Court on Tuesday granted bail to convicts in Sardarpura post-Godhra riot case, in which 33 Muslims were burnt alive. The top court has put them the convicts in two batches in Indore and Jabalpur and have also asked them to carry out spiritual and social work during the time they are out on bail.

Meanwhile, appeals of all the convicts are pending in Supreme Court. The Gujarat High Court had earlier acquitted 14 but convicted 17 and awarded life sentence in the 2002 riots case.

After the Godhra train burning incident in which 59 people, mainly karsevaks, were burnt to death on February 27 2002, riots had taken place across the state, in which Sardarpura town in Vijapur taluka also fell prey to violence.

A strong mob had surrounded a lane called 'Sheikh vaas' on the intervening night of February 28 and March 1, 2002, where minority population of the village used to live.

