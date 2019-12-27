Image Source : FILE Special UP Assembly session to ratify quota

A one-day session of the state legislature in Uttar Pradesh will be convened on December 31 to ratify the 126th amendment to the Indian constitution. According to Constitution (126th) Amendment Bill, the reservation to SCs, STs and the Anglo-Indian community in Lok Sabha and state assemblies was granted for 70 years when the Constitution came into being.

Through the Bill, the reservation for only the SC and ST communities will be extended till January 25, 2030 but not for the Anglo-Indian community.

Under Article 334, these communities were given reservation in legislature for 70 years by January 25, 2020. The Bill has to be ratified by all states, sources said. There are 84 members from the Scheduled Caste and 47 from the Scheduled Tribe communities in Parliament. In-state assemblies across India, there are 614 SC members and 554 ST members.