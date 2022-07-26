6 hours, 55 questions: ED quizzes Sonia Gandhi today, summons her again on Wednesday

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Congress leader Sonia Gandhi was questioned for six hours on Tuesday

Sonia Gandhi ED questioning: The Enforcement Directorate asked 55 questions to Congress President Sonia Gandhi for over six hours. This was Gandhi's second day of questioning in connection to a money laundering case linked to the National Herald newspaper, said officials. Officials said she has been asked to appear again on Wednesday.

She left the agency's office in central Delhi just before 7 pm on Tuesday after recording her statement. The Congress leader had reached the ED office around 11 am with her Z+ armed security cover, and was accompanied by her children Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

While Priyanka Gandhi stayed back at the ED office, Rahul Gandhi left soon after. Priyanka Gandhi was in another room at the ED office so she could meet her mother to provide her medicines or medical assistance if necessary, officials said.

The Congress president once left the ED office around 2 pm and returned around 3:30 pm in what is understood to be a lunch break. The questioning and recording of statements of the 75-year-old Congress president began at 11:15 am after initial formalities, including the verification of summons and signing the attendance sheet.

She was questioned for over two hours on July 21 when she replied to 28 questions put forth by the agency. The Lok Sabha MP from Rae Bareli is understood to have been asked questions pertaining to her involvement with the National Herald newspaper and the company under scanner in the case -- Young Indian Pvt Ltd.

