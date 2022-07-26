On camera, Congress worker's hair pulled during protest; Delhi Police responds

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Police detain Youth Congress President Srinivas BV during a demonstration at the AICC office to express their solidarity with the party chief Sonia Gandhi who is appearing before the ED for questioning in the National Herald case in New Delhi

Sonia Gandhi ED questioning: The Congress has lodged a complaint against the Delhi Police over manhandling his worker. In the video, one Delhi Police personnel is seen pulling the hair of the National President of Indian Youth Congress, Srinivas BV, and manhandling him earlier during the party's protest.

The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday recorded Congress president Sonia Gandhi's statement on the second day of questioning in a money laundering case linked to the National Herald newspaper, officials said.

Responding to the complaint, the Delhi Police said, "We are trying to identify the staff. Disciplinary action would be initiated against the staff after identification."

Sonia Gandhi was questioned for 2.5 hours before lunch and rejoined after a break in the National Herald Case. She was accompanied by her Z+ armed security and her children Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Angry activists of the Youth Congress protested against their supremo's questioning, including torching a car in Maharashtra’s Nagpur. Many Congress leaders and workers also staged a 'satyagraha', a sit-in protest.

Rahul Gandhi detained

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and several other party MPs were detained by police at Vijay Chowk here on Tuesday after they staged a protest against Sonia Gandhi's questioning by the Enforcement Directorate.

The former Congress president and the MPs had gathered at the Vijay Chowk to march towards the Rashtrapati Bhavan to draw the President's attention to the alleged misuse of central agencies by the government, but were stopped by the police.

Gandhi was put in a police bus but officials did not disclose where he was being taken. Other Congress MPs were detained and taken away in separate police buses. "India is a police state, Modi is a king," Rahul Gandhi alleged. He said discussions were not being allowed in Parliament. "I am not going anywhere. We wanted to go towards the President's house. But the police are not allowing us," Gandhi said.

