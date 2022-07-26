Rahul Gandhi detained during Congress protest against Sonia Gandhi's ED questioning

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Police detain Congress MP Rahul Gandhi during a protest march from Parliament to Rashtrapati Bhawan against EDs interrogation of the partys interim President Sonia Gandhi in the National Herald case, in New Delhi

Rahul Gandhi detained: Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi was detained by police at Vijay Chowk on Tuesday after they staged a protest against the ED questioning Sonia Gandhi. The Enforcement Directorate has been questioning Congress chief Sonia Gandhi for the second time in a money laundering case linked to the National Herald newspaper, prompting her party to stage protests against the alleged misuse of central agencies. Rahul Gandhi has already appeared before the probe agency for questioning in the same case.

Rahul Gandhi and the other Congress MPs had gathered at Vijay Chowk to march towards the Rashtrapati Bhavan to draw the President's attention to the alleged misuse of agencies by the government, but were stopped and put in a police bus. The officials did not disclose where he was being taken.

While being taken away by the police, Rahul Gandhi said, "India is a police state, Modi is a king," alleging, "I am not going anywhere. We wanted to go towards the President's house. But the police are not allowing us."

"All Congress MPs stopped at Vijay Chowk and prevented from marching to Rashtrapati Bhavan. Forcibly arrested. Now we are in police buses being taken to a place only PM and HM know where…," Congress Rajya Sabha MP Jairam Ramesh tweeted. He said discussions were not being allowed in Parliament.

The Congress MPs had earlier gathered at Parliament to decide on the party's strategy as Sonia Gandhi appeared before the Enforcement Directorate for questioning in a money laundering case pertaining to the National Herald newspaper, for the second time.

