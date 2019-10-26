Saturday, October 26, 2019
     
6 CRPF personnel injured as militants hurl grenade in Srinagar

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) team was manning a checkpoint when the grenade attack took place.

Srinagar Updated on: October 26, 2019 20:18 IST
Militants hurled a grenade at a CRPF team, injuring six personnel, in the Karan Nagar area of Srinagar on Saturday, police said.

Six personnel were injured, they said.

The grenade exploded with a bang causing panic in the area, they said.

The security forces fired some shots in the air in retaliation, officials said.

