6 CRPF personnel injured as militants hurl grenade in Srinagar

Militants hurled a grenade at a CRPF team, injuring six personnel, in the Karan Nagar area of Srinagar on Saturday, police said.
The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) team was manning a checkpoint when the grenade attack took place.
Six personnel were injured, they said.
The grenade exploded with a bang causing panic in the area, they said.
The security forces fired some shots in the air in retaliation, officials said.
