A petrol bomb was hurled near Tatoo Ground in Srinagar on Wednesday. The incident was reported from Batmaloo area of the city in Jammu and Kashmir.

Any injuries in the incident were not reported.

A team of police had reached the spot soon after the incident.

The situation in the area is under control.

