  4. Siddique Kappan, Kerala-based journalist, in UP jail since 2020 granted bail by Supreme Court

The Supreme court bench has imposed certain conditions on Siddique Kappan including asking him to surrender his passport and report to the police station every Monday.

Paras Bisht Edited By: Paras Bisht @ParasBisht15 New Delhi Updated on: September 09, 2022 14:34 IST
Siddique Kappan, Kerala-based journalist, Siddique Kappan Kerala based journalist, yogi, UP police
Image Source : PTI (FILE PHOTO) Members of Kerala Union of Working Journalists stage a candlelight vigil, demanding the release of journalist Siddique Kappan, in New Delhi.

Highlights

  • SC grants bail to journalist Siddique Kappan
  • Kappan was arrested in October 2020 while on his way to Hathras in UP
  • The bench imposed certain conditions on him including asking him to surrender his passport

The Supreme Court on Friday granted bail to Kerala-based journalist Siddique Kappan, arrested in October 2020 while on his way to Hathras in Uttar Pradesh where a Dalit woman had died after allegedly being gang-raped.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Uday Umesh Lalit directed Kappan to remain in Delhi for the next six weeks after the release from an Uttar Pradesh prison.

The bench imposed certain conditions on him including asking him to surrender his passport and report to the police station on every Monday.

