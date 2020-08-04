Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah tests coronavirus positive; admitted to hospital

Image Source : PTI Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah tests coronavirus positive

Former Chief Minister of Karnataka Siddaramaiah has tested positive for coronavirus. The development was confirmed by the chief minister and Congress leader, who said he has been admitted to a hospital on medical advice. Siddaramaiah has also urged all those who recently got in touch with him to monitor their symptoms.

Taking to Twitter, Siddaramaiah said, "I have been tested positive for #Covid19 & also been admitted to the hospital on the advice of doctors as a precaution. I request all those who had come in contact with me to check out for symptoms & to quarantine themselves."

I have been tested positive for #Covid19 & also been admitted to the hospital on the advice of doctors as a precaution.



I request all those who had come in contact with me to check out for symptoms & to quarantine themselves. — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) August 4, 2020

This comes a day after Congress MP Karti Chidambaram tested positive for COVID-19.

On Sunday, Union home minister Amit Shah and Karnataka chief minister BS Yeddyurappa were the two big leaders who said they have contracted the virus.

