Image Source : PTI Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb self quarantines after 2 members of family test COVID-19 positive

Two members of Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb have tested positive for coronavirus, post which the chief minister has gone into quarantine. Confirming the news, Deb said two of his family members have tested positive and added that he has isolated himself at his residence. The chief minister said he has taken a coronavirus test and that his test results will come soon.

Taking to Twitter, Biplab Kumar Deb said, “Two of my family members found Covid-19 positive. Other family members found negative. I have undergone the COVID19 test, the result is yet to come. I am following self-isolation at my residence and all precautionary measures have been taken. Praying for the speedy recovery of family members."

Two of my family members found COVID19 POSITIVE.Other family members found NEGATIVE



I have undergone COVID19 test, result is yet to come



I am following self isolation at my residence & all precautionary measures have been taken



Praying for the speedy recovery of family members — Biplab Kumar Deb (@BjpBiplab) August 3, 2020

While two family members had tested positive on Monday, all other family members of Deb have tested negative.

As of now, Tripura accounts for over 1,700 active cases while more than 4,400 people have recovered. The state’s death toll stands at 27.

Also Read | Tripura CM Biplab Kumar apologises for statement comparing Bengalis with Jats and Punjabis

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi should stop blaming centre government: Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage